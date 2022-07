Prior to the services PMI we had the manufacturing PMI last week:

Service PMI for June now comes in at 54.0. Preliminary and priors can be found here:

Composite is 53.0

More:

service sector activity grows at fastest rate in over 8 years (since October 2013)

composite PMI fastest in 7months

Less encouragingly:

firms' average input prices to increase ... pushed firms to raise prices charged for services at the quickest rate since October 2019,