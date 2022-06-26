Jim Simons is famously reclusive but the Renaissance Technologies founder is the greatest hedge fund manager of all time. The quant fund essentially cracked Wall Street and has earned 66% annualized for 39 years and Simons wealth is estimated at more than $25 billion.

He spoke in May at the University of Oslo and the interview was recently posted.

"Quant funds may have made markets somewhat more efficient. Of course, the way you make money is find anomaly, some minor anomaly, it's usually very small but it's there. I really don't think the markets are very much more efficient [than they used to be]," he said.