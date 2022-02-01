JOLTS
JOLTS job openings remains near all time high levels
  • JOLTS job openings 10.925M vs 10.562M last month
  • Job openings rate unchanged at 6.8%
  • Hires fell to -6.3M or down -333K
  • Separations including quits, layoffs and discharges decreased to 5.9M (-305K on the month).
  • Quits came in at 4.3M (-161K on the month). Quits are generally voluntary separations initiated by the employee. It can serve as a measure of workers willingness or ability to leave jobs
  • Layoffs and discharges were little changed at 1.2M

The job openings remain high.

For the full report CLICK HERE