- JOLTS job openings 10.925M vs 10.562M last month
- Job openings rate unchanged at 6.8%
- Hires fell to -6.3M or down -333K
- Separations including quits, layoffs and discharges decreased to 5.9M (-305K on the month).
- Quits came in at 4.3M (-161K on the month). Quits are generally voluntary separations initiated by the employee. It can serve as a measure of workers willingness or ability to leave jobs
Layoffs and discharges were little changed at 1.2M
The job openings remain high.
For the full report CLICK HERE