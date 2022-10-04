- Prior month 11.239M
- Job openings 10.05M vs 10.775M est. First time under 11M since September 2021.This was the largest one month drop on record
- job openings -6.2%
- hires were little change at 6.3 million. The rate was unchanged at 4.1%
- total separations including quips, layoffs, and discharges and other separations were also little change at 6.0 million
- Quits rate unchanged at 4.2 million. The quit rate is a measure of workers willingness or ability to leave jobs.
- layoffs were also little changed
- For the job openings, the largest decreases were in healthcare and social assistance, -236K, and other services -183K and retail trade -143K,
Bad news is good news and with the jolts job data showing the biggest monthly decline on record, a softening in the jobs picture is what the Fed wants to see.
- Dow industrial average is up 745 points or 2.52% at 30231.75
- S&P index is up 103.77 points or 2.82% at 3782.85
- NASDAQ index is up 360.86 points or 3.34% at 11176.30. The NASDAQ has moved above its 200 week moving average at 11130 (see video from yesterday HERE).
- Russell 2000 is up 55.72 points or 3.26% at 1764.59
in the US debt market:
- 2 year yield 4.05%, -4 point basis points
- 10 year yield 3.579%, -7.2 basis points
- 30 year 3.658%, -4 point basis points
In the forex,
- the EURUSD is trading to a new session high and is trading above its 200 bar moving average on the 4 hour chart at 0.99254. The next key target comes in at the parity level.
- The USDCHF is trading below its 200 and 100 hour moving averages at 0.98468 and 0.98349 respectively.
- The USDJPY is trading below its 100 hour moving average 144.605
