JOLTs job openings has its largest one month drop on record

Prior month 11.239M

Job openings 10.05M vs 10.775M est. First time under 11M since September 2021.This was the largest one month drop on record

job openings -6.2%

hires were little change at 6.3 million. The rate was unchanged at 4.1%

total separations including quips, layoffs, and discharges and other separations were also little change at 6.0 million

Quits rate unchanged at 4.2 million. The quit rate is a measure of workers willingness or ability to leave jobs.

layoffs were also little changed

For the job openings, the largest decreases were in healthcare and social assistance, -236K, and other services -183K and retail trade -143K,

Bad news is good news and with the jolts job data showing the biggest monthly decline on record, a softening in the jobs picture is what the Fed wants to see.

Dow industrial average is up 745 points or 2.52% at 30231.75

S&P index is up 103.77 points or 2.82% at 3782.85

NASDAQ index is up 360.86 points or 3.34% at 11176.30. The NASDAQ has moved above its 200 week moving average at 11130 (see video from yesterday HERE).

Russell 2000 is up 55.72 points or 3.26% at 1764.59

in the US debt market:

2 year yield 4.05%, -4 point basis points

10 year yield 3.579%, -7.2 basis points

30 year 3.658%, -4 point basis points

In the forex,

the EURUSD is trading to a new session high and is trading above its 200 bar moving average on the 4 hour chart at 0.99254. The next key target comes in at the parity level.

The USDCHF is trading below its 200 and 100 hour moving averages at 0.98468 and 0.98349 respectively.

The USDJPY is trading below its 100 hour moving average 144.605

/inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Read this Term