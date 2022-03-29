JOLTS job openings remains near all time highs

JOLTs job openings 11.266M vs 11.000M estimate

Prior month 11.263M revised to 11.283M. Last month was a record level.

Quits 2.9% vs 2.8% last. Quits were little changed at 4.4 million. Quits increased and retail trade +74K and durable goods manufacturing +22K and state and local government education +14K. There were declines in finance insurance -30K

Hires edged up to 6.7 million

separations were little change that 6.1 million

layoffs and discharges rate was unchanged at 0.9%. The total number of layoffs and discharges or is little changed at 1.4 million

Within the report for job openings:

finance insurance -63K

nondurable goods manufacturing -39K

arts and entertainment and recreation +32K

educational services +26 K

Federal Government +23K

Over the 12 months ending in February 2022, hires totaled 77.0 million and separations totaled 70.6 million yielding a net employment gain of 6.4 million. These totals include workers who may have been hired and separated more than once during the year.

For the full report from the Federal Reserve, CLICK HERE

