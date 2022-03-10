>
JP Morgan expect "rebalancing flow" out of bonds and into equities
SPX
Eamonn Sheridan
Thursday, 10/03/2022 | 02:44 GMT-0
10/03/2022 | 02:44 GMT-0
JP Morgan:
-
"We estimate the potential rebalancing flow for the end of March
at around $230bn out of bonds and into equities"
JPM see the flow from:
- "multi-asset
investors such as balanced mutual funds, US defined benefit pension
plans, the Norwegian oil fund, the SNB and the GPIF"
