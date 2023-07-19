Via Bloomberg reporting (gated) on a JP Morgan note for clients.

#1 among the factors that could threaten the dollar’s long-term dominance is political dysfunction in the US that could block efforts to manage the national debt, “preventing a government from stabilizing the economy during a crisis due to fiscal constraints,”

#2 is intensifying competition between the US and China “If US-China tensions intensify and we get more global fragmentation, it would likely lead to de-globalization in trade and finance,” “In finance, it could also lead to dedollarization.”



JP Morgan says the impact of a move away from the dollar and shocks to its stability would include bringing down the value of the greenback and equity multiples while boosting bond yields

chance of the dollar being supplanted altogether as the key reserve currency within the next 10 years are quite low

see a “partial dedollarization” as more likely, with China taking on more and more of the greenback’s role among non-US aligned nations

USD is still the dominant reserve currency

USD share of international reserves fell from 73% in 2001 to 58% in 2022 (IMF data)

USD allocation in sovereign wealth fund portfolios has offset that decline

---

Count me as one those skeptical of the yuan supplanting the USD at anything beyond 'partial'.