EPS $2.63 vs $2.69 expected

Revenue $31.59 billion vs $31.44 billion expected

Equities sales and trading revenue $3.06 billion vs $2.56 billion expected

FICC sales and trading revenue $5.70 billion vs $4.68 billion expected

For the quarter, the firm posted a profit of $8.28 billion as compared to $14.3 billion a year earlier. Among the reasons cited were a slowdown in dealmaking brought on by the Russia-Ukraine conflict as well as a decline in trading revenue.

But at least the firm is authorising a new share buyback plan of $30 billion. It looks like things are starting to get back to 'normal'. ;)