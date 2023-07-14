JPM Dimon is speaking after announcing strong earnings and says:

The headwinds in the economy are substantial and somewhat unprecedented

the company has been over earning on credit for some time

Its CFO added that

M&A market is still continuing to face headwinds

Expect modest deposit decline across the franchise

Woe is me.

J.P. Morgan earned $4.37 versus $4 expected on revenues of $41.3 billion versus $38.96 billion. Shares are currently up $4.24 or 2.85% in premarket trading at $153.11. That's all-time high reached $172.71 back in October 2021. It's corrective low going back to October 2022 reached $101.28. For the year, the stock was up 11% at the close yesterday. That is less than the S&P index, but relatively speaking it is beating its appears. Citigroup shares are up 5.42% and Wells Fargo shares are about 5.86% this year.

Meanwhile Citigroup CFO says that: