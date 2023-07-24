Prior was -0.15 (revised to -0.28)

Thirty-one of the 85 individual indicators made positive contributions to the CFNAI in June, while 54 made negative contributions

Thirty-three indicators improved from May to June, while 51 indicators deteriorated and one was unchanged

Production-related indicators contributed –0.27 to the CFNAI in June, down from –0.20 in May

This is a composite index of data that's already been released, so it's not a market mover. But it's a useful barometer of the economic landscape and it highlights that manufacturing is in a recession but that the rest of the economy hasn't followed, at least not yet.