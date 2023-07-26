Bill Blair takes over as defense minister

Anita Anand goes from defense to Treasury board

Sean Fraser named housing and infrastructure minister

Arif Virani to be justice minister

No changes in finance, foreign, innovation or natural resources ministries

I would call this more of a minor reshuffle with only changes to defense and justice and nothing substantial on the economic side.

Anand, Fraser and Virani are all rising Liberal stars and could one day join the crowded field to replace Trudeau.