The earnings season is almost over although Disney will release earnings tomorrow and Nvidia was scheduled to release later in the month. For today, the major releases showed:

Lyft Inc (LYFT) BEAT : Q2 2023 USD: Adj. EPS 0.16, exp. -0.01, Revenue 1.02bln, exp. 1.02bln.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO) MISS : Q2 2023 USD: EPS -1.22, exp. 0.42, Revenue 1.28bln, exp. 1.21bln.

Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) BEAT : Q2 2023 USD: Adj. EPS -1.08, exp. -1.41, Revenue 112bln, exp 1bln. FY vehicle production view 52k, prev. 50k.

Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) BEAT : Q2 2023 USD: adj. EPS 1.49, exp. 1.41, Revenue 0.94bln, exp. 0.93bln.

Celsius Holdings (CELH) BEAT: Q2 2023 EPS $0.52 versus $0.29 estimate. Revenues 326 million versus 274.59 million estimate.