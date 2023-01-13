Some of the key earnings releases scheduled for next week:

Tuesday January 17

Morgan Stanley

Goldman Sachs

Interactive Brokers

Unites Airlines

Wednesday, January 18

Charles Schwab

PNC Financial

Kinder Morgan

Discover

JB Hunt

Alcoa

Thursday, January 19

Proctor and Gamble

Netflix

PPG Industries

American Airlines

Comerica

Kimberly Clark

Friday, January 20

Schlumberger

Other key earnings ahead:

Tuesday, January 24

Microsoft

J&J

Verizon

Raytheon

Lockheed Martin

General Electric

3M

Travelers

Wednesday, January 25

Tesla

AT&T

IBM

Boeing

ServiceNow

General Dynamics

Hess

Thursday, January 26

McDonald's

Comcast

Intel

Intuitive Surgical

Freeport McMoran

Dow

Southwest airlines

US Steel

Tuesday, January 31

Alphabet

Exxon Mobil

Pfizer

Caterpillar

AMD

Stryker

General Motors

Wednesday, February 1

Meta-Platforms

Alibaba

PayPal holdings

Boston Scientific

Thursday, February 2

Apple

Amazon

Visa

MasterCard

Merck and Company

Bristol-Myers Squibb

ConocoPhillips

Honeywell

Amgen

Qualcomm

Starbucks

Ford Motor

Motorola