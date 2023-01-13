Some of the key earnings releases scheduled for next week:

Tuesday January 17

  • Morgan Stanley
  • Goldman Sachs
  • Interactive Brokers
  • Unites Airlines

Wednesday, January 18

  • Charles Schwab
  • PNC Financial
  • Kinder Morgan
  • Discover
  • JB Hunt
  • Alcoa

Thursday, January 19

  • Proctor and Gamble
  • Netflix
  • PPG Industries
  • American Airlines
  • Comerica
  • Kimberly Clark

Friday, January 20

  • Schlumberger

Other key earnings ahead:

Tuesday, January 24

  • Microsoft
  • J&J
  • Verizon
  • Raytheon
  • Lockheed Martin
  • General Electric
  • 3M
  • Travelers

Wednesday, January 25

  • Tesla
  • AT&T
  • IBM
  • Boeing
  • ServiceNow
  • General Dynamics
  • Hess

Thursday, January 26

  • McDonald's
  • Comcast
  • Intel
  • Intuitive Surgical
  • Freeport McMoran
  • Dow
  • Southwest airlines
  • US Steel

Tuesday, January 31

  • Alphabet
  • Exxon Mobil
  • Pfizer
  • Caterpillar
  • AMD
  • Stryker
  • General Motors

Wednesday, February 1

  • Meta-Platforms
  • Alibaba
  • PayPal holdings
  • Boston Scientific

Thursday, February 2

  • Apple
  • Amazon
  • Visa
  • MasterCard
  • Merck and Company
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb
  • ConocoPhillips
  • Honeywell
  • Amgen
  • Qualcomm
  • Starbucks
  • Ford Motor
  • Motorola