Some of the key earnings releases scheduled for next week:
Tuesday January 17
- Morgan Stanley
- Goldman Sachs
- Interactive Brokers
- Unites Airlines
Wednesday, January 18
- Charles Schwab
- PNC Financial
- Kinder Morgan
- Discover
- JB Hunt
- Alcoa
Thursday, January 19
- Proctor and Gamble
- Netflix
- PPG Industries
- American Airlines
- Comerica
- Kimberly Clark
Friday, January 20
- Schlumberger
Other key earnings ahead:
Tuesday, January 24
- Microsoft
- J&J
- Verizon
- Raytheon
- Lockheed Martin
- General Electric
- 3M
- Travelers
Wednesday, January 25
- Tesla
- AT&T
- IBM
- Boeing
- ServiceNow
- General Dynamics
- Hess
Thursday, January 26
- McDonald's
- Comcast
- Intel
- Intuitive Surgical
- Freeport McMoran
- Dow
- Southwest airlines
- US Steel
Tuesday, January 31
- Alphabet
- Exxon Mobil
- Pfizer
- Caterpillar
- AMD
- Stryker
- General Motors
Wednesday, February 1
- Meta-Platforms
- Alibaba
- PayPal holdings
- Boston Scientific
Thursday, February 2
- Apple
- Amazon
- Visa
- MasterCard
- Merck and Company
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- ConocoPhillips
- Honeywell
- Amgen
- Qualcomm
- Starbucks
- Ford Motor
- Motorola