What key economic releases and events are on the schedule for the week starting on August 15.

Monday, August 15

Empire State manufacturing index, 8;30 AM ET, Est 5.1 vs 11.1 last month

Tuesday, August 16

Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy meeting minutes, 9:30 PM ET Monday

Canada CPI, 8:30 AM ET.

Wednesday, August 17

Australia which price index QoQ, 9:30 PM ET (Tuesday in US), 0.8% estimate vs. 0.7% last quarter

Reserve Bank of New Zealand monetary policy statement and interest rate decision. 10 PM ET Tuesday in US). Expectations are for Verizon 50 basis points to 3.0%

RBNZ press conference. 11 PM ET (Tuesday in US).

UK CPI YoY. 2 AM ET. Estimate 9.9% vs. 9.4% last monnth

US retail sales. 8:30 AM ET. Estimate 0.2% vs. 1.0% last month. Core retail sales. Estimate 0.1% vs. 1.0% last month

FOMC meeting minutes from the July meeting

Thursday, August 18

Australia employment. 9:30 PM ET. Estimate 26.5K vs 88.4K last. Unemployment rate 3.5% vs. 3.5%

US initial jobless claims, 8:30 AM ET. Estimate 263K

Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing index, 8:30 AM ET, Est -6.2 vs -12.3 last.

Existing home sales, 10 AM ET. Estimate 4.85M vs 5.12M last month

FOMC George speaks, 1:30 PM ET

Friday, August 19

UK Retail sales, 2 AM ET. Est -0.2% vs -0.1% est.

Canada retail sales, 8:30 AM ET,