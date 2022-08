What key events and releases will be driving the markets next week?

Tuesday , August 23

various flash PMI estimates for Europe and UK

US/services and manufacturing PMI indices, 9:45 AM ET. Manufacturing PMI 52.0 vs. 52.2 last month. Services PMI 50.0 vs. 47.3 last month

US new home sales, 10 AM ET. Estimate 574K vs. 590K last

Richmond Fed manufacturing index for August. 10 AM ET. Estimate -6 vs. 0 last month

Wednesday, August 24

US durable goods orders. 8:30 AM ET. Estimate 0.9% vs. 2.0% last month

US pending home sales. 10 AM ET. Estimate -2.1% vs. -8.6% last month

Thursday, August 25

New Zealand retail sales Q/Q. 6:45 PM ET (Wednesday). Estimate 1.7% vs. -0.8% last quarter

German Ifo business climate. 4 AM ET. Estimate 86.7 vs. 88.6 last month

US preliminary GDP for 2Q. 8:30 AM ET. -0.8% vs. -0.9%.

US unemployment claims. 8:30 AM ET. Estimate 250K unchanged from last week

Jackson Hole symposium. All day

Friday, August 26

US core PCE price index. 8:30 AM ET. Estimate 0.3% vs. 0.6% last month.

US personal income/consumption. 8:30 AM ET. Personal income estimate 0.6% vs. 0.6% last. Personal consumption 0.5% vs. 1.1% last

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment. 10 AM ET. Estimate 55.3 vs. 55.1 preliminary

Fed Chair Powell speaks at the Jackson Hole symposium. 10 AM ET.