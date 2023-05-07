Trading and Investing Insights: Essential Economic Reports & Events (May 8th-12th)

Crucial Economic Reports Affecting Trading and Investing

This week's top economic reports for traders and investors include:

May 10th: Consumer Price Index (CPI) – Gauge FOMC's inflation strategy impact on forex, trading, and investing

May 11th: Producer Price Index (PPI) – Further insights on inflation trends affecting various markets

May 10th: EIA Petroleum Status Report – Volatility potential for crude oil, gasoline, and natural gas markets

May 11th: EIA Natural Gas Report – Additional data for natural gas market movements

May 12th: USDA Supply/Demand Report – Effects on corn, wheat, soybean, and cotton markets

Key Market Moving Events for Traders and Investors

Market Moving Speeches for Traders and Investors

Traders and investors should keep an eye on these notable speeches:

May 9th: New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams speech

May 12th: St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard speech

Market Calendar Highlights

Stay updated on this week's important economic reports and events for trading and investing:

May 8th: Wholesale Inventories, Export Inspections, US Crop Progress

May 9th: NFIB Small Business Optimism, API Weekly Oil Stocks

May 10th: MBA Mortgage Applications, Atlanta Fed Business Inflation Expectations, Treasury Statement

May 11th: Export Sales, Jobless Claims, Fed Balance Sheet

May 12th: Import & Export Prices, Consumer Sentiment, Crop Production, Baker Hughes Rig Count

Stay ahead in the trading and investing world with this comprehensive overview of the week's key events and economic reports. For real-time news and analysis, opinions and forecasts essential for traders and investors across various markets, visit ForexLive.com.