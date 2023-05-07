Trading and Investing Insights: Essential Economic Reports & Events (May 8th-12th)
Crucial Economic Reports Affecting Trading and Investing
This week's top economic reports for traders and investors include:
- May 10th: Consumer Price Index (CPI) – Gauge FOMC's inflation strategy impact on forex, trading, and investing
- May 11th: Producer Price Index (PPI) – Further insights on inflation trends affecting various markets
- May 10th: EIA Petroleum Status Report – Volatility potential for crude oil, gasoline, and natural gas markets
- May 11th: EIA Natural Gas Report – Additional data for natural gas market movements
- May 12th: USDA Supply/Demand Report – Effects on corn, wheat, soybean, and cotton markets
Market Moving Speeches for Traders and Investors
Traders and investors should keep an eye on these notable speeches:
- May 9th: New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams speech
- May 12th: St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard speech
Market Calendar Highlights
Stay updated on this week's important economic reports and events for trading and investing:
- May 8th: Wholesale Inventories, Export Inspections, US Crop Progress
- May 9th: NFIB Small Business Optimism, API Weekly Oil Stocks
- May 10th: MBA Mortgage Applications, Atlanta Fed Business Inflation Expectations, Treasury Statement
- May 11th: Export Sales, Jobless Claims, Fed Balance Sheet
- May 12th: Import & Export Prices, Consumer Sentiment, Crop Production, Baker Hughes Rig Count
Stay ahead in the trading and investing world with this comprehensive overview of the week's key events and economic reports. For real-time news and analysis, opinions and forecasts essential for traders and investors across various markets, visit ForexLive.com.