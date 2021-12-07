USD

Kremlin comments on Biden/Putin virtual meeting today

Kremlin comments from Biden/Putin meeting

Comments from the Kremlin on the Putin Biden talks today are trickling out: Putin and Biden talks were open and businesslike

Putin told Biden about Ukraine's alleged destructive attitude toward East Ukraine settlement

Putin told Biden it was wrong to put all responsibility on Russia's shoulders for current tensions

Putin and Biden have agreed to continue contacts

Putin and Biden agreed to order subordinates to start consultations on sensitive questions around Ukraine

Putin told Biden he wanted reliable legally binding guarantees ruling out NATO's eastwards expansion

Putin told Biden he also wanted guarantees that offensive strike systems would not be deployed in countries close to Russia

Ukraine's crisis was prevailing topic for discussions during Putin, Biden talks

Putin expressed concerns about Kyivs allegedly provocative actions towards Ukrainian region controlled by Russia backed separate tests



NATO was building up its military infrastructure near Russia's border

Putin complained about NATO's dangerous attempts to develop Ukrainian territory

