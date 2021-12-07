Comments from the Kremlin on the Putin Biden talks today are trickling out:

  • Putin and Biden talks were open and businesslike
  • Putin told Biden about Ukraine's alleged destructive attitude toward East Ukraine settlement
  • Putin told Biden it was wrong to put all responsibility on Russia's shoulders for current tensions
  • Putin and Biden have agreed to continue contacts
  • Putin and Biden agreed to order subordinates to start consultations on sensitive questions around Ukraine
  • Putin told Biden he wanted reliable legally binding guarantees ruling out NATO's eastwards expansion
  • Putin told Biden he also wanted guarantees that offensive strike systems would not be deployed in countries close to Russia
  • Ukraine's crisis was prevailing topic for discussions during Putin, Biden talks
  • Putin expressed concerns about Kyivs allegedly provocative actions towards Ukrainian region controlled by Russia backed separate tests
  • NATO was building up its military infrastructure near Russia's border
  • Putin complained about NATO's dangerous attempts to develop Ukrainian territory