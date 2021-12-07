Comments from the Kremlin on the Putin Biden talks today are trickling out:
- Putin and Biden talks were open and businesslike
- Putin told Biden about Ukraine's alleged destructive attitude toward East Ukraine settlement
- Putin told Biden it was wrong to put all responsibility on Russia's shoulders for current tensions
- Putin and Biden have agreed to continue contacts
- Putin and Biden agreed to order subordinates to start consultations on sensitive questions around Ukraine
- Putin told Biden he wanted reliable legally binding guarantees ruling out NATO's eastwards expansion
- Putin told Biden he also wanted guarantees that offensive strike systems would not be deployed in countries close to Russia
- Ukraine's crisis was prevailing topic for discussions during Putin, Biden talks
- Putin expressed concerns about Kyivs allegedly provocative actions towards Ukrainian region controlled by Russia backed separate tests
- NATO was building up its military infrastructure near Russia's border
- Putin complained about NATO's dangerous attempts to develop Ukrainian territory