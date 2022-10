The Kremlin has repeated the lines used at the weekend, but for those that missed them the first time around..

UKRAINIAN ACTIONS HAVE UNDERMINED THE DEAL

GRAIN DEAL IN THAT CASE IS RISKY AND NOT GUARANTEED

BLACK SEA GRAIN DEAL IS HARDLY FEASIBLE GIVEN THAT RUSSIA CAN'T GUARANTEE SAFETY OF SHIPPING

KREMLIN, ASKED UNDER WHAT CIRCUMSTANCES IT MIGHT REJOIN GRAIN DEAL, DECLINES TO COMMENT