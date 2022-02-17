It took weeks to deploy forces for military exercises and it takes time to withdraw them

It cannot be done in a day

There is a clear timetable to withdraw forces after 'war games'

Put informed that certain phases of drills near Ukraine were nearing their end and forces will return when exercises end

Seriously concerned by flare-up in violence in eastern Ukraine

The headlines here continue to reaffirm the Russian communique from yesterday, so it isn't anything new. That aside, there's still largely a case of he said, she said going on with accusations flying about on the situation in eastern Ukraine.

As for markets, we are seeing calmer tones in FX as the aussie and kiwi start to gain but equities and bonds are still reflecting more caution in European morning trade.