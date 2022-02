Putin has agreed to organize negotiations after Zelensky said he was ready to discuss neutrality (not joining NATO)

We have notified the Ukrainians of proposals to hold talks in Minsk

Called Belarus's Lukashenko to organise Minsk talks

Ukraine proposed talks in Warsaw instead, then broke off contact

Ukraine has yet to respond to proposal

It would seem there's a path forward here but you'd hate to see it derailed over a fight on the location of talks.