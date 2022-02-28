  • Regret that talks did not start a day ago but Ukrainian delegation just only arrived
  • Refuse to comment on Russia's aim in talks, says "let's wait"
  • Hopes that talks will start imminently
  • Says competent people are working to minimise impact of sanctions
  • The sanctions are problematic but Russia has the potential to compensate for the damage
  • There will be a response to Western sanctions against Russian aviation industry

Well, we'll leave markets to sort out the impact and inconvenience of the sanctions on Russia but as for talks with Ukraine this morning, we can only wait and see. But if Ukraine expects Russia to retreat, then I don't think there would be much to talk about for both sides so that is a key risk to watch out for later in the day.

