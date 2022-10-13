Says focused on delivering mini budget

Asked about reports of u-turn on corporation tax, says his total focus is on delivering mini budget

Says it is a very dicey situation globally

Says he will be finance minister next month and that he's not going anywhere

The U-turn reports had helped the pound and gilts earlier. He's not exactly offering a strong denial here. The real test will be next week when the BOE gets out of the way. We get the first BOE buyback data in about 8 minutes.

UK 30s are down 28 bps to 4.61% today but were as low as 4.45%.