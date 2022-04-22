It is said that Lagarde has told policymakers to hold back on criticism and dissenting views on policy decisions for several days. The move comes as Lagarde is said to struggle with the vocal dissent from more hawkish members and persistent leaks about the internal debate within the governing council.

The sources note that Lagarde has told policymakers to present the majority view after policy decisions - which are on Thursdays - and hold back on "personal" views until the Monday after.

The supposed guideline also calls for policymakers to not leak details of internal discussions to the press but these are informal directions so policymakers aren't exactly obliged to follow them.

The sources reporting also adds that Lagarde's effort above is not really going down too well with some members. One of the sources stated that:

"Do you want leaks? Because this is how you get them. If people can't speak openly, they'll still talk but using different channels."

Well, with surging inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Read this Term pressures, it is certainly making it easy for ECB hawks to keep sniping at the central bank's decision and guidance these days. You can't blame Lagarde for wanting to control the situation but I fear it will not win her any friends considering how diverse and at times divided the ECB can be on these views.

In part, it is also to strengthen the decision and statement put out by the central bank on the day itself. I mean how many times have we seen one thing from the ECB decision only for "close sources" to leak out a different story a couple of hours after that?