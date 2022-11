Via Reuters with a bit of a catch-up:

The U.S. Department of Energy on Thursday said it sold 15 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve

completing the last batch of the largest-ever release from the stockpile

And adds ...

But the sale also bled the SPR, meant to be a protection against shocks in energy markets, to the lowest level since May 1984.

Biden said on October 19 the United States is ready to tap the SPR again early next year to rein in prices