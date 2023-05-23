Is it politicking or something to worry about?

Speak of the house McCarthy says that he has not spoken to US Pres. Biden today, but adds that he will work until we get it all done. He is not scheduled to go to the White House today.

Reiterates that we are not putting anything on the floor that does not spend less than what we spent this year

Earlier McCarthy said that the White House is trying to bring Medicare and Social Security back into the fold as a way to try to disrupt the old negotiations

Meanwhile, US House Democratic leader Jeffries speaking to reporters said that not a lot of progress toward resolution has been made.

US Senate Democratic leader Schumer did not comment on the debt ceiling instead saying that he is working with US Pres. Biden to make clear to China that its action against Micron is unacceptable. HMMMMM.

As the clock ticks, and it gets closer to the June 1 drop dead date that Treasury Secretary Yellen continues to repeat, you wonder if negotiations are in a politicking stage where the leaders of each party show their feathers to their own party members before knuckling down and compromising to the inevitable agreement, or is this something to really worry about?

The major US stock indices are all trading lower as buyers are losing some patience.