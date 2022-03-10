Lavrov also adds that a meeting between Putin and Zelensky was discussed and that the former would not refuse such an encounter. However, any such contact would have to be substantive with specifics. I'm guessing that would mean Kyiv submitting to Moscow's demands. Otherwise, I don't see at any point there will be a meeting between the two.

In any case, the meeting today has failed to yields anything substantial. No surprises there. As such, the siege on Ukrainian cities will continue until there are further developments to be had.

Meanwhile, the West will continue its economic warfare against Russia. With an energy crisis looming and surging commodity prices as well as  inflation  running rampant, this is going to be one very expensive fight.