The meeting minutes from the FOMC rate decision will be released at the top of the hour. At the July meeting the Fed raised rates by 75 basis point to 2.5%. That just got the rate to the neutral level that the Fed was working toward.

Key levels heading into the meeting minutes:

Dow Jones -168 points

S&P index -31 points

NASDAQ index -165 points

two year yield 3.331%

five-year 3.077%

10 year 2.917%

30 year 3.165%

crude oil $87.73

EURUSD 1.0168

GBPUS 1.2045

USDJPY 135.42

USDCHF 0.9521