It's good to be back after a week in London and Germany. I was waving the Canada flag over there for the World Cup but there wasn't much to cheer about. The Finance Magnates London Summit was a great time and an event that gets better every year. I met many readers there and it was great to hear from them.

Today we get Canadian Q3 current account data at the bottom of the hour and the Dallas Fed at 10:30 am ET. If there's any movement it will be from central banks with Lagarde, Williams and Bullard to speak.

For more see the economic calendar.