The economic calendar today is essentially bare with only some secondary manufacturing data. I'll be watching for more green shoots from the factory sector to strengthen my thesis that the manufacturing recession will end around the turn of the 2023 calendar.

In terms of Fedspeak, we will hear from Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee at 9:20 am ET. He's a dove and outspoken so that adds downside risks to the US dollar.

In the wider world, the race to reproduce a world-changing superconductor is ongoing, with at least one person claiming something special. If this spec of black really is floating, then it's a scientific miracle (some background).