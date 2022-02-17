After the earlier headlines involving Russia and Ukraine, expect the session ahead to be another day filled with anticipation on what happens next between the two nations. Tensions remain high and markets are keeping more defensive for the time being.

We'll see how things go but the mood is rather apprehensive right now and it is but a guess as to how the situation is going to play out.

If anything, I would argue that Russia is more than happy for tensions to keep alive and high. That will continue to keep themselves in a "flexible" position and also keep Western allies on their toes.

0700 GMT - Switzerland January trade balance data

At 0900 GMT, the ECB will release its latest economic bulletin but it shouldn't contain anything that we don't already know.

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.