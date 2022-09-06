The reaction to the RBA is a bit muted and rightly so, with the aussie having little to work with as the central bank played it straight but hinted that the cash rate is now in neutral territory. AUD/USD is barely moved from the decision, sticking around 0.6800-10 at the moment.

In broader markets, stock futures are slightly higher and so are Treasury yields. However, the dollar is sitting a bit more mixed and slightly lower on the balance of things. USD/JPY remains perky near 140.70 but EUR/USD is a little higher to 0.9950 and GBP/USD is keeping away from two-year lows to 1.1570 at the moment.

There's still plenty in the balance but I'd be wary of any early thinking that equities will see a meaningful rebound. We've seen early gains turn to nothing last week and that is a key lesson to be heeded. With Europe still largely struggling with an energy crisis ahead of the ECB later this week, the euro will be a focus point as well.

But for today, we might have to wait until Wall Street to return to really get settled into the start of the new week. There won't be much on the agenda in Europe to shake things up before that.

0600 GMT - Germany July industrial orders

0730 GMT - Germany August construction PMI

0830 GMT - UK August construction PMI

