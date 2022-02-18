As the London/European traders head for the exits, the major European indices are lower for the day and the week.

A look at the closes for the day shows:

  • German DAX, -1.47%
  • France's CAC, -0.25%
  • UK's FTSE 100, -0.32%
  • Spain's Ibex, -0.94%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.61%

For the trading week, all major indices are also lower:

  • German DAX, -2.48%
  • France's CAC, -1.26%
  • UK's FTSE 100, -1.91%
  • Spain's Ibex, -2.37%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, -1.75%

A snapshot of other markets as traders in Europe exit shows:

In the forex, the NZD is the strongest and the CAD is the weakest. The USD is higher with modest like gains vs the all the major currencies with the exception of the NZD.

Forex
The strongest to weakest of the majors