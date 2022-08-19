The major European indices (sans the UK FTSE 100) are closing lower on the day.

The final numbers are showing:

  • German DAX, -1.12%
  • France's CAC, -0.94%
  • UK's FTSE 100 +0.11%
  • Spain's Ibex -1.09%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, -1.95%

For the trading week:

  • German DAX, -1.8%
  • France's CAC -1.0%
  • UK's FTSE 100 +0.67%
  • Spain's Ibex -0.76%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB -1.9%

Looking at the German Dax, the price high this week stalled near a downward sloping trend line and fell and closed back below the 100 day MA at 13680 (the close was at 13544). Stay below that MA, would keep the sellers in more control next week.