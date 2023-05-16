The major US stock indices are opening lower with the Dow industrial average the weakest of the majors. Shares of HomeDepot are weighing on the Dow Industrial Average after disappointing earnings. Shares are currently down -2.7% at $281.24. Concerns about the debt ceiling are also weighing as the clock continues to take toward a June 1 "run out of money" date. Biden and McCarthy will meet later today.

The snapshot of the market currently show:

Dow Industrial Average -143.12 points or -0.43% at 33205.49

S&P index -10.40 points or -0.25% at 4125.87

NASDAQ index -18 points or -0.15% at 12347.21

Russell 2000-12.50 points or -0.71% at 1749.04

The shares of the regional bank ETF KRE is trading up $0.28 or 0.75%.

US yields are trading higher after being lower near the start of the US trading session: