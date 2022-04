As per Rolling IFOP -Fiducial 2022 for Paris Match, LCI and SUD Radio is reporting that Macron seen winning the France presidential election runoff with 53.5% of the vote versus Le Pen. That is marginally higher from recent polls.

The abstention rate is expected at 25% for the second round. The rate of registered voters not a voting came in at 26.5% in the first round of the elections which was 4% higher than the first round back in 2017.