China’s Maritime Safety Administration plans to conduct on-board inspections of container ships operating between Pingtan and Taiwan

launched a three-day special joint patrol and inspection operation in the central and northern parts of the Taiwan Strait that includes moves to board ships

operation included "on-site inspections" on direct cargo ships and construction vessels on both sides of the Taiwan Strait "to ensure the safety of vessel navigation and ensure the safe and orderly operation of key projects on water"

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council issued a stern protest, condemning China's unilateral actions as escalating tensions & violating cross-strait agreements.

Seems a rather obvious response to U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy hosting Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in California on Wednesday.