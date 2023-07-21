Taking that into consideration, it might explain the more cagey mood among major currencies at the moment - barring the Japanese yen of course. The dollar was beaten down heavily last week but is putting its foot down this week, aided by a strong recovery in USD/JPY especially. It looks like we'll have to wait until the key central bank decisions next week to settle the score next.

Here is the weekly outlook alongside some big data to watch out for:

Monday, 24 July

France July flash PMI data

Germany July flash PMI data

Eurozone July flash PMI data

US July flash PMI data

Wednesday, 26 July

Australia Q2 CPI figures

FOMC meeting policy decision

Fed chair Powell press conference

Thursday, 27 July

ECB monetary policy decision

ECB president Lagarde press conference

US Q2 advanced GDP figures

US weekly jobless claims

Friday, 28 July