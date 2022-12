The major European stock indices are ending the day with mixed results:

German DAX +0.19%

France's CAC -0.2%

UK's FTSE 100 +0.05%

Spain's Ibex -0.04%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.29%

German Dax corrected up to its 100H MA on Thursday. Stalled.

Looking at the changes for the week:

German DAX, +0.34%

France's CAC, +0.81%

UK's FTSE 100, +1.92%

Spain's Ibex, +1.93%

Italy's FTSE MIB

In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are closing the day mixed:

European tenure yields are mixed