The major European  indices  are ending the day with modest gains/changes. The exception is the UK FTSE 100 which fell -0.41% the day. However for the week, all the indices are down sharply.

The final numbers for the day are showing:

  • German DAX, +87.77 points or 0.67% at 13126.27
  • France's CAC, -3.59 points or -0.06% at 582.66
  • UK's FTSE 100 -28.73 points or -0.41% at 7016.26
  • Spain's Ibex +67.8 points or 0.84% at 8145.91
  • Italy's FTSE MIB up 0.43%

For the trading week:

  • German DAX, -4.7%
  • France's CAC -4.8%
  • UK's FTSE 100 -4.0%
  • Spain's Ibex -3.0%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB -3.2%

Looking at the German DAX, the price gap lower on Monday (last Friday the price closed at 13761.84), bottomed on Thursday at 13007.91, before modestly rising today. The move up from the June 6 high at 14709.382 the low reached yesterday took the price down -11.57% in a trading days.

German DAX
German DAX falls 11.57% over the last 9 days

Looking at other indices recent moves to the downside:

  • France's CAC fell -10.96% from its June 6 high to the low today
  • UK FTSE 100 fell -8.48% from its June 6 high to the low today
  • Spain's Ibex has moved down -10.75% from its May 30 high to the low today
  • Italy's FTSE MIB has fallen -12.96% from its May 30 high to its Wednesday low this week

In comparison to the recent moves lower in the US stock indices:

  • NASDAQ index down -14.24% from its June 2 high
  • S&P index moved down -12.93% from its June 2 high
  • Dow Jones fell -10.81% from its June 2 high.