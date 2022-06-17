The major European indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track an index. The difference between an index fund's performance and the index, if any, is called tracking error. Most major countries boast multiple indices. Commonly traded indices include the S&P 500, NASDAQ-100, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA), EURO STOXX 50, Hang Seng Index, and many more.Stock market indices can be characterized or segmented by the index coverage set of stocks. The overall coverage of an index constitutes an underlying group of stocks, most commonly grouped together by underlying investor demand.How to Trade IndicesRetail brokers offer indices exposure through the use of contracts-for-difference (CFDs) or exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Each are popular ways to trade specific markets and are almost always on offer at most brokers.Investors can choose between multiple types of indices that traditionally fall within several categories. This includes country coverage, regional coverage, global coverage, exchange-based coverage, and sector-based coverage.All indices are ultimately weighted in a number of different ways. The most common mechanisms include market-capitalization weighting, free-float adjusted market capitalization weighting, volatility weighting, price weighting, and others. Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track an index. The difference between an index fund's performance and the index, if any, is called tracking error. Most major countries boast multiple indices. Commonly traded indices include the S&P 500, NASDAQ-100, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA), EURO STOXX 50, Hang Seng Index, and many more.Stock market indices can be characterized or segmented by the index coverage set of stocks. The overall coverage of an index constitutes an underlying group of stocks, most commonly grouped together by underlying investor demand.How to Trade IndicesRetail brokers offer indices exposure through the use of contracts-for-difference (CFDs) or exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Each are popular ways to trade specific markets and are almost always on offer at most brokers.Investors can choose between multiple types of indices that traditionally fall within several categories. This includes country coverage, regional coverage, global coverage, exchange-based coverage, and sector-based coverage.All indices are ultimately weighted in a number of different ways. The most common mechanisms include market-capitalization weighting, free-float adjusted market capitalization weighting, volatility weighting, price weighting, and others. Read this Term are ending the day with modest gains/changes. The exception is the UK FTSE 100 which fell -0.41% the day. However for the week, all the indices are down sharply.

The final numbers for the day are showing:

German DAX, +87.77 points or 0.67% at 13126.27

France's CAC, -3.59 points or -0.06% at 582.66

UK's FTSE 100 -28.73 points or -0.41% at 7016.26

Spain's Ibex +67.8 points or 0.84% at 8145.91

Italy's FTSE MIB up 0.43%

For the trading week:

German DAX, -4.7%

France's CAC -4.8%

UK's FTSE 100 -4.0%

Spain's Ibex -3.0%

Italy's FTSE MIB -3.2%

Looking at the German DAX, the price gap lower on Monday (last Friday the price closed at 13761.84), bottomed on Thursday at 13007.91, before modestly rising today. The move up from the June 6 high at 14709.382 the low reached yesterday took the price down -11.57% in a trading days.

German DAX falls 11.57% over the last 9 days

Looking at other indices recent moves to the downside:

France's CAC fell -10.96% from its June 6 high to the low today

UK FTSE 100 fell -8.48% from its June 6 high to the low today

Spain's Ibex has moved down -10.75% from its May 30 high to the low today

Italy's FTSE MIB has fallen -12.96% from its May 30 high to its Wednesday low this week

In comparison to the recent moves lower in the US stock indices:

NASDAQ index down -14.24% from its June 2 high

S&P index moved down -12.93% from its June 2 high

Dow Jones fell -10.81% from its June 2 high.