The European stock indices are all closing the day lower. It is the 2nd consecutive down day for the major indices.

  • German DAX, -0.37%
  • France's CAC, -0.82%
  • UK's FTSE 100 -0.78%
  • Spain's Ibex -0.91
  • Italy's FTSE MIB -1.03%

In the European debt market, UK 10 year yields moved sharply higher as investors shun the countries debt. The yield moved to a high of 4.243%. Just 2 days ago it was down at 3.735%.

Other benchmark 10 year yields were more behaved.

The USD and the JPY are the strongest of the major currencies as London/European traders exit for the day. The GBP is the weakest.

