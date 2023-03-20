The major European indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Read this Term rebounded from earlier losses and are closing solidly higher on the day:

German DAX was down -309.80 points but is closing up 158.81 points or 1.08%

Frances CAC traded down -129.20 points at its lows but is closing up 87.74 points or 1.27%

UK's FTSE 100 traded down -128.59 points at its lows, but is closing up 68.43 points or 0.93%

Spain's Ibex traded down -217.21 points, but is closing up 111.28 points or 1.28%

Italy's FTSE MIB traders lows 24,751 but is trading at 25,866.40 up 371.86 points or 1.46%

UBS shares are trading at $17.33 up 1.26%. Other European banks increased with Commerz Bancorp up 1.5% and BNP Paribas up 1.88%.

Credit Suisse closed down -55.74% after UBS came in to takeover the bank. The decline was the largest on record

In other banks of interest, First Republic shares are recovering from new all-time lows at $11.52. The price is currently trading at $15.05 that's down $-7.98 or -34.65%

