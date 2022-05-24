The major European indices are closing mostly lower. The preliminary closing levels are showing:
- German DAX, -1.74%
- France's CAC, -1.66%
- UK's FTSE 100, -0.38%
- Spain's Ibex, unchanged
- Italy's FTSE MIB, -1.06%
In the European debt market, yields moved lower with the UK 10 year leading the way:
- Germany 0.964%, -4.9 basis points
- France 1.497%, -3 point basis points
- UK 1.878%, -9.2 basis points
- Italy 2.973%, -6.6 basis points
- Spain 2.087%, -6.0 basis points
The PMI data in the UK was particularly weak today, leading to the sharp move lower in yields.