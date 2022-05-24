The major European indices are closing mostly lower. The preliminary closing levels are showing:

German DAX, -1.74%

France's CAC, -1.66%

UK's FTSE 100, -0.38%

Spain's Ibex, unchanged

Italy's FTSE MIB, -1.06%

In the European debt market, yields moved lower with the UK 10 year leading the way:

Germany 0.964%, -4.9 basis points

France 1.497%, -3 point basis points

UK 1.878%, -9.2 basis points

Italy 2.973%, -6.6 basis points

Spain 2.087%, -6.0 basis points

The PMI data in the UK was particularly weak today, leading to the sharp move lower in yields.