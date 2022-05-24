The major European indices are closing mostly lower. The preliminary closing levels are showing:

  • German DAX, -1.74%
  • France's CAC, -1.66%
  • UK's FTSE 100, -0.38%
  • Spain's Ibex, unchanged
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, -1.06%

In the European debt market, yields moved lower with the UK 10 year leading the way:

  • Germany 0.964%, -4.9 basis points
  • France 1.497%, -3 point basis points
  • UK 1.878%, -9.2 basis points
  • Italy 2.973%, -6.6 basis points
  • Spain 2.087%, -6.0 basis points

The PMI data in the UK was particularly weak today, leading to the sharp move lower in yields.