The major US indices are trading higher in early US trading. A snapshot of the market 20 minutes into the open is showing:
- Dow industrial average up 68.96 points or 0.20% at 35530
- S&P index up 8.44 points or 0.18% of 4590.84
- NASDAQ index up 25.15 points or 0.1% at 14341.07
Looking at some of the more active stocks:
- Adobe is trading up $17.45 or 3.25% after an analyst upgrade at Morgan Stanley The analysts also lifted the price target on ADBE stock by $150 to $660 per share, which is a new Street-high price target. The new price target implies an upside potential of about 27%..
- Unity software is outperforming with a gain of 1%. They will announce earnings this week.
- Apple shares are trading near unchanged at $195.88. Apple reported earnings on Thursday after the close
- Amazon will also announce earnings this week (Thursday). Their shares are up 0.68% at $130.03.
- Sofi shares are shares are trading up 18.90%. The company announced a loss of $0.06 per share beating analysts estimate of 7 sent loss. Net revenues came in at $488.8 million surpassing analysts forecast of 474 million