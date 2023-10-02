The major US stock indices are mixed in early US trading. The snapshot of the market 5 minutes into the open is showing:

Dow Industrial Average -17.14 points or -0.05% at 33490.37

S&P +1.46 points or 0.03% at 4289.50

NASDAQ index +42.80 points or 0.32% at 13262.12

Both the S&P and NASDAQ index had their worst month of the year (and worst month going back to December 2022).

Tech stocks are starting off with positive moves:

Nvidia is up 1.92%

Google is up 1.22%

Microsoft is up 0.60%

Apple is up 1.02%

Meta is up 1.5%

How did those shares fair in September?

Nvidia -11.87%

Google -3.9%

Microsoft -3.66%

Apple -8.91%

Meta -7.13%

Tesla Q3 deliveries missed estimates. It shares are trading down $3.30 or -1.31% at $246.89