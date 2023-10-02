The major US stock indices are mixed in early US trading. The snapshot of the market 5 minutes into the open is showing:

  • Dow Industrial Average -17.14 points or -0.05% at 33490.37
  • S&P +1.46 points or 0.03% at 4289.50
  • NASDAQ index +42.80 points or 0.32% at 13262.12

Both the S&P and NASDAQ index had their worst month of the year (and worst month going back to December 2022).

Tech stocks are starting off with positive moves:

  • Nvidia is up 1.92%
  • Google is up 1.22%
  • Microsoft is up 0.60%
  • Apple is up 1.02%
  • Meta is up 1.5%

How did those shares fair in September?

  • Nvidia -11.87%
  • Google -3.9%
  • Microsoft -3.66%
  • Apple -8.91%
  • Meta -7.13%

Tesla Q3 deliveries missed estimates. It shares are trading down $3.30 or -1.31% at $246.89