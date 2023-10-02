The major US stock indices are mixed in early US trading. The snapshot of the market 5 minutes into the open is showing:
- Dow Industrial Average -17.14 points or -0.05% at 33490.37
- S&P +1.46 points or 0.03% at 4289.50
- NASDAQ index +42.80 points or 0.32% at 13262.12
Both the S&P and NASDAQ index had their worst month of the year (and worst month going back to December 2022).
Tech stocks are starting off with positive moves:
- Nvidia is up 1.92%
- Google is up 1.22%
- Microsoft is up 0.60%
- Apple is up 1.02%
- Meta is up 1.5%
How did those shares fair in September?
- Nvidia -11.87%
- Google -3.9%
- Microsoft -3.66%
- Apple -8.91%
- Meta -7.13%
Tesla Q3 deliveries missed estimates. It shares are trading down $3.30 or -1.31% at $246.89