The major US stock indices are closing lower for the 3rd consecutive day. That losing streak goes back to Friday. Remember markets were closed on Monday in the US.
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow industrial average -102.37 points or -0.30% at 33951.40
- S&P index -22.99 points or -0.52% at 4365.73
- NASDAQ index -165.10 points or -1.21% at 13502.19
The Russell 2000 of small-cap stocks fell -3.68 points or -0.20% at 1863.01.
For the shortened week:
- Dow Jones is down -1.01%
- S&P index is down -1.0%
- NASDAQ index is down -1.37%