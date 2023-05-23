The major US stock indices are closing lower in trading today as debt talks muddle along without any progress. That gave traders a reason to sell overbought levels, and traders did just that.
A snapshot of the final levels is showing:
- Dow industrial average fell -231.09 points or -0.69% at 33055.50
- S&P index fell -47.05 points or -1.12% at 4145.57
- NASDAQ index fell -160.54 points or -1.26% at 12560.24
It was a big down day for the high flyers of late:
- Nvidia fell $-4.88 or -1.57% to $306.88. Nvidia will announce her earnings after the close tomorrow the recent price I extended to $318.28 the highest level since December 2021
- Alphabet fell $-2.49 or -1.99%
- Microsoft fell $-5.92 or -1.84%
- Apple fell $-2.73 or -1.57%
- Meta which was up earlier in the day fell $1.58 or -0.64%
A big winner today was Broadcom which signed a multiyear deal with Apple for 5G chips for their iPhone. Shares of AVGO is closing up $8.13 or 1.2% at 686.50