The major indices are trading lower in early US trading with the S&P and NASDAQ having its worst week since October 2020, and those broad indices having their worst month since March 2020.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average -37 points or -0.12% at 34676

S&P -21 points or -0.47% at 4461 point to zero

NASDAQ index -109 points or -0.78% at 14043

Russell 2000-13.63 points or -0.67% at 2010.50. The Russell 2000 has touched its 52 week intraday low.

The Dow industrial is working on its six day down in a row. The S&P and NASDAQ working on their fourth straight day to the downside.

Spot gold is trading up $1.70 or 0.09% at $1840.20

WTI crude oil futures are trading at $84.23. That's down $1.30.

Bitcoin is trading at $38,321

10 year yield is down to 1.755%

2 year yield is back below 1.0% at 0.99%