Major US stock indices are trading marginally lower in early US trading. Recall that yesterday, all three indices closed at record levels. The S&P is now closed at a new record highs a total of 20 times in 2024.

A snapshot of the market, eight minutes into the open is showing:

Dow industrial average of -7.60 points or -0.02% at 39773.78

S&P index up 0.92 points or 0.02% at 5242.46

NASDAQ index -6.32 points or -0.04% at 16395.52

For the trading week:

Dow industrial average is up 2.73%

S&P index is up 2.42%

NASDAQ index is up 2.56%

US yields are trading lower and are on pace for declines this week: