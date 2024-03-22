Major US stock indices are trading marginally lower in early US trading. Recall that yesterday, all three indices closed at record levels. The S&P is now closed at a new record highs a total of 20 times in 2024.
A snapshot of the market, eight minutes into the open is showing:
- Dow industrial average of -7.60 points or -0.02% at 39773.78
- S&P index up 0.92 points or 0.02% at 5242.46
- NASDAQ index -6.32 points or -0.04% at 16395.52
For the trading week:
- Dow industrial average is up 2.73%
- S&P index is up 2.42%
- NASDAQ index is up 2.56%
US yields are trading lower and are on pace for declines this week:
- two year yield 4.593%, -3.9 basis points and down 13.9 basis points this week
- five year yield 4.198%, -5.5 basis points and down -13.4 basis points this week
- 10 year yield 4.205% -6.5 basis points and down -10.4 basis points this week
- 30-year yield 4.377%, -6.5 basis points and down -5.4 basis points this week.