The major indices are trading mixed in early US trading with modest gains or losses. The NASDAQ index is looking to snap a 7 day losing streak. The S&P and Dow have been down 6 the last 7 trading days. A snapshot of the market currently shows:

The yields are moving lower today which may help out stocks a bit.

  • 2 year 3.476%, -3.1 basis point
  • 5 year 3.398%, -5.7 basis points
  • 10 year 3.292%, -5.9 basis points
  • 30 year 3.448%, -5.6 basis points

In other markets:

  • spot gold is trading down on $0.80 or -0.06 at $1700.85
  • spot silver is trading up $0.13 or 0.73% at $18.12
  • WTI crude oil is trading down $3.40 at $83.43
  • bitcoin is trading just below the $19,000 level at $18,906