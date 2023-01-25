The major stock indices continue to chip away at the declines, but still remain in the red.

Microsoft which was down -$11.14 at session lows, is currently down $1.90 or -0.78%.

Boeing which announced earnings before the opening that were disappointing is currently up $0.88 or 0.42%. It traded down $-8.87 at session lows.

After the close, Tesla and IBM will release the earnings.

For Tesla earnings-per-share expected at $1.15 on revenues of $24.68 billion. IBM is expected to have earnings of $3.59 on $16.15 billion of revenues.